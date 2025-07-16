Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Iron ore roller coaster

16 July 2025 - 21:37
A perfect storm is emerging for iron ore prices as China faces challenges in its steel and property sectors. This has seen iron ore prices falling as investors monitor developments, though it blipped up 0.6% on Wednesday.

Mining output surprises with May uptick as gold sales soar

Iron ore drives modest production gains while gold sales surge more than 330%
Economy
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba back below R300

Shares in Kumba, Africa’s largest iron ore producer, closed in the red despite the rally in the global iron ore market
Markets
2 days ago

Rio Tinto names iron ore chief Simon Trott as new CEO

The 20-year veteran replaces Jakob Stausholm, who announced his intention to step down in May
Companies
1 day ago

Miners’ stocks soar as US tariffs boost copper prices

US President Donald Trump announces 50% tariff plan for copper imports, sending the metal to a new record high
Companies
1 week ago
