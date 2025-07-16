Markets

Dollar falls after report Trump plans to fire Powell

Greenback recovers slightly as Trump denies the plans, though Republican legislators polled earlier back the firing

16 July 2025 - 18:50
by Karen Brettell
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: GRAEME JENNIGS/REUTERS
New York — The US dollar fell on Wednesday on news reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, but pared the drop after Trump denied the plans.

Trump said that he was not planning on doing anything, while also noting that he is unhappy that Powell was being too slow to cut interest rates.

Reports said earlier that Trump had polled some Republican legislators on firing the Fed chair and had received a positive response.

Removing Powell before his term ends in May would be negative for the dollar as it would undermine credibility in the US financial system and the dollar as a safe-haven currency.

“What can kill the value of the US dollar, what can absolutely destroy faith in the US dollar, is attacking in any way, shape, or form the independence and authority of the Federal Reserve,” said Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

Trump has railed against Powell for months for not easing rates and this week called him “stubborn and stupid”. The Trump administration has also criticised cost overruns on a $2.5bn renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters. Trump suggested Powell would be fired “if there was fraud”.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last down 0.27% on Wednesday at 98.31, with the euro up 0.34% at $1.1639. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.52% to 148.1.

