STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam shares double in value

15 July 2025 - 22:32
Northam Platinum’s winning run on the JSE continued on Tuesday, tracking the resurgent prices of platinum group metals. The company’s stock gained 0.8% on the day and is up more than 100% since January.

PGM deficit here to stay, says World Platinum Investment Council

Surging platinum prices are not expected to shake demand for the metal
1 week ago

Rising platinum prices give SA miners hope

A sustained rally could allow the sector to stave off production cuts this year
2 weeks ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam northward bound

Rising platinum prices drove an uptick in SA mining shares on Monday, with Northam the best performer, followed closely by Impala.
3 weeks ago

STOCKWATCH: SA’s shrinking metal output offers relief to PGM outlook

Platinum rallied 10.78% last week as above ground stocks fell to only three months of cover
1 month ago
