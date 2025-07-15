Gold is firmer as trade tension fuels safe-haven demand

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday with global trade tensions supporting demand for safe-haven assets, and investors awaiting US inflation data due later in the day that could give clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,360.35/oz by 4.36am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3% at $3,369.50.
“Gold has shown in the past that it is an asset of choice when tariff tension are ratcheted up, and the precious metal’s move towards $3,350 is evidence of this pattern playing out again,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
“However, higher treasury yields and [dollar] appreciation have created headwinds.... For gold to make further progress towards $3,400, a pullback in the [dollar] or treasury yields may be required in the absence of heightened geopolitical events.”
US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU starting on August 1 if they failed to reach a trade deal.
Meanwhile, the US consumer price data for June is due at 12.30pm GMT on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to increase to 2.7% on an annual basis, up from 2.4% in the previous month. Core inflation is expected to rise to 3.0%, from 2.8%.
Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on Fed chair Jerome Powell, saying interest rates should be at 1% or lower. Markets are pricing in 50 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, with the first reduction expected in September.
Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainties, tends to do well in a low interest rate environment.
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $38.15/oz, after hitting its highest level since September 2011 on Monday.
“Silver is benefiting from supply concerns and growing industrial demand. Also, gold’s rise over the past 18 months has had investors looking elsewhere for value and silver has been one of the metals to rise as a result,” Waterer said.
Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,374 and palladium edged 0.2% higher to $1,196.10.
Reuters
