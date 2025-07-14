Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Kumba back below R300

14 July 2025 - 21:34
Shares in Kumba, Africa’s largest iron ore producer, closed in the red despite the rally in the global iron ore market in recent weeks. The group, which is in the Anglo American stable, closed more than 3% weaker.

Diversification takes its toll on global mining industry

PwC’s latest report shows lower profit, investment and dealmaking among the world’s top 40 miners last year
Companies
2 weeks ago

Trade tension and weak demand put global iron ore market under pressure

While some support may emerge later in the year, key market risks remain tilted to the downside
Companies
3 weeks ago

Kumba appoints Xolani Mbambo as CFO

The Grindrod boss will take over from Mazarura, who will step down as CFO after almost eight years
Companies
3 weeks ago
