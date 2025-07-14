Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Sanctions threats hit Brent crude

14 July 2025 - 21:38
Crude oil prices slid 1.5% on Monday as investors weighed US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit buyers of Russian exports with sanctions unless Russia agrees to a peace deal in 50 days, Reuters reports.

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’

Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
World
2 hours ago

Oil inches higher as traders watch for more sanctions on Russia

An increase in Saudi output and tariff uncertainty keep gains in check
Markets
15 hours ago

Oil slips in wake of US tariffs

Traders assess new tariff developments and higher-than-expected Opec+ output hike
Markets
6 days ago
