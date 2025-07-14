Bengaluru — Gold rose to a three-week high on Monday, boosted by safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the EU and Mexico, while silver hit a near 14-year peak.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,367.51/oz by 9.57am GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 23 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,379.30.
Trump said on Saturday he would impose a 30% tariff on most imports from the EU and Mexico from August 1, adding to similar warnings for other countries.
Both the EU and Mexico described the tariffs as unfair and disruptive, while the EU said it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.
“Trump tariffs threats are supporting demand for safe-haven assets, and gold is a main beneficiary of that,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
On the data front, traders await US consumer price index data and the producer price index this week for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Investors expect 50 basis points worth of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year, starting in October. Gold tends to thrive in a low-rate environment.
Meanwhile, Indian investors, traditionally obsessed with stockpiling gold, are increasingly turning to silver, as its returns this year outpaced those of gold.
Spot silver was up 1.7% at $39.02/oz, after hitting its highest level since September 2011 earlier in the session.
The silver rally “is driven by speculative flows, with the metal moving above technical resistance levels”, Staunovo said.
ANZ, in a note, said that silver breaking the $35–$37 range could potentially trigger new technical buying and drive prices towards $40.
Platinum was down 1.2% at $1,382.72. Palladium gained 1.3% to $1,230.87, the highest since late October 2024.
Gold surfs safe-haven demand to three-week high
Investors search for safety in the wake of Donald Trump’s threats to impost tariffs on the EU and Mexico
Bengaluru — Gold rose to a three-week high on Monday, boosted by safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the EU and Mexico, while silver hit a near 14-year peak.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,367.51/oz by 9.57am GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 23 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,379.30.
Trump said on Saturday he would impose a 30% tariff on most imports from the EU and Mexico from August 1, adding to similar warnings for other countries.
Both the EU and Mexico described the tariffs as unfair and disruptive, while the EU said it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.
“Trump tariffs threats are supporting demand for safe-haven assets, and gold is a main beneficiary of that,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
On the data front, traders await US consumer price index data and the producer price index this week for cues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Investors expect 50 basis points worth of Fed rate cuts by the end of this year, starting in October. Gold tends to thrive in a low-rate environment.
Meanwhile, Indian investors, traditionally obsessed with stockpiling gold, are increasingly turning to silver, as its returns this year outpaced those of gold.
Spot silver was up 1.7% at $39.02/oz, after hitting its highest level since September 2011 earlier in the session.
The silver rally “is driven by speculative flows, with the metal moving above technical resistance levels”, Staunovo said.
ANZ, in a note, said that silver breaking the $35–$37 range could potentially trigger new technical buying and drive prices towards $40.
Platinum was down 1.2% at $1,382.72. Palladium gained 1.3% to $1,230.87, the highest since late October 2024.
Reuters
Oil inches higher as traders watch for more sanctions on Russia
Gold climbs to three-week on Trump’s plan to widen trade war
Regulatory changes under Trump boost bank M&A prospects
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gold climbs to three-week on Trump’s plan to widen trade war
Gold firms on Trump’s latest tariffs
BLSA sounds warning on Trump’s ‘deeply concerning’ 30% tariffs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.