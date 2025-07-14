Debt issuers pivot to private placements on Trump tariffs
Total issuances in the second quarter leap to R39.5bn from R26.6bn in the first quarter, Futuregrowth says
14 July 2025 - 18:35
SA’s debt capital market (DCM) was a hive of activity in the second quarter of the year with total issuances nearly R13bn more than in the first quarter, with banks, mining companies and property groups leading the way.
According to data from Futuregrowth, one of SA’s leading intuitional bond investors, total issuances in the quarter under review came in at R39.5bn, a big leap from the R26.6bn reported in the first quarter of the year...
