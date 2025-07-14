Markets

Bitcoin hits $123,000 and likely to go higher

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 30% so far this year, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies

14 July 2025 - 15:24
by Rae Wee
Picture: 123rf.com
Singapore — Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 for the first time on Monday, marking a milestone for the world’s largest cryptocurrency as investors bet on long-sought policy wins for the industry this week.

Bitcoin scaled a record high of $123,153.22 before pulling back slightly to trade 2.4% higher at about $122,000.

The US House of Representatives was to debate a series of bills later in the day to provide the digital asset industry with the nation’s regulatory framework it has long demanded.

Those demands have resonated with US President Donald Trump, who has called himself the “crypto president” and urged policymakers to revamp rules in favour of the industry.

“It’s riding a number of tailwinds at the moment,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore, citing strong institutional demand, expectations of further gains and support from Trump as reasons for the bullishness.

“It’s been a very, very, strong move over the past six or seven days and it’s hard to see where it stops now. It looks like it can easily have a look at the $125,000 level,” he said.

Long-term reserve asset

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 30% so far this year, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies over the past few sessions even in the face of Trump’s chaotic tariff policies.

Ether, the second-largest token, scaled a more than five-month peak of $3,059.60, while XRP and Solana gained about 3% each.

The sector’s total market value has swollen to about $3.81-trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

“What we find interesting and are watching closely are the signs that bitcoin is now being seen as a long-term reserve asset, not just by retail investors and institutions but even some central banks,” said Gracie Lin, crypto exchange OKX's Singapore CEO.

“We’re also seeing increasing participation from Asia-based investors, including family offices and wealth managers. These are strong signs of bitcoin’s role in the global financial system and the structural shift in how it is perceived, suggesting that this isn’t just another hype-driven rally,” Lin said.

Earlier this month, Washington declared the week of July 14 as “crypto week”, during which members of Congress are set to vote on the Genius Act, the Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

‘Crypto week’

The most significant bill is the Genius Act, which would create federal rules for stablecoins.

Elsewhere, prices of crypto stocks and exchange traded funds advanced. In US premarket trading, shares of crypto exchange Coinbase surged 1.7%, while bitcoin holder Strategy climbed 3.3%. Crypto miner Mara Holdings jumped 4.6%.

Hong Kong listed spot bitcoin ETFs launched by China AMC, Harvest and Bosera all hit record highs. 

Reuters

