Business Day TV spoke to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
This is the first edition of Business Day’s Briefing Room
‘If there is any rot, Sanef is willing to address it, but cannot do so if it has not been brought to our attention’
Total membership dropped by nearly 200,000 between August 2022 and October 2024
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile at Samsung SA
Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
Business Day TV speaks to Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Whether you’re an elite athlete, a weekend warrior or someone who’s just starting to move more, Inside Sport is your go-to source for inspiration
The second Stealth edition has less punchy styling and available in 4x2 and 4x4 guise
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments
Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.