Bengaluru — Gold rose on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian imports and broader tariff threats to other trading partners, but gains were capped by a stronger dollar amid mounting signs of turmoil in global trade landscape.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,332.73/oz by 4.23am GMT. US gold futures added 0.5% to $3,343.70.
On Thursday, Trump said the US would impose a 35% tariff on imports from Canada and planned to impose blanket duties of 15% or 20% on most other trade partners.
This follows Wednesday’s announcement of a 50% tariff on US copper imports and a similar levy on goods from Brazil, along with tariff notifications sent earlier to other trading partners, including Japan and South Korea.
All newly announced tariffs will take effect on August 1.
“Despite Trump’s tariff wars picking up steam again, gold hasn’t gotten the boost it previously has because investors are becoming more accustomed to both the tariff story and Trump’s policy-making style,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
The dollar index was on track to record its best weekly performance since the week ended February 24, making gold more expensive for international buyers.
“The move north by the dollar in unison with gold probably limited the size of the gains in the precious metal,” Waterer said.
Weekly jobless claims in the US fell unexpectedly to a seven-week low, indicating stable employment levels despite a cooling labour market and signalling no urgency for the Federal Reserve to resume cutting interest rates.
Gold, often considered as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, tends to do well in a low-interest-rate environment.
Spot silver gained 0.4% at $37.19/oz, platinum fell 0.3% to $1,357.18 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,142.70.
Gold firms on Trump’s latest tariffs
Dollar that has strengthened amid mounting signs of turmoil in global trade caps gains
