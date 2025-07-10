Coal miners led the gains on the JSE on Thursday amid promising prices, with top performers Thungela and Exxaro (up almost 7% by the close) both recording their best intraday performance this year.
Business is ready to invest in infrastructure and skills, but the government must commit to reform and delivery
Hamstrung by a lack of funds, the defence force’s ability to meet current and future defence needs is under pressure
Total membership dropped by nearly 200,000 between August 2022 and October 2024
Real estate investment and management firm aims to acquire the remaining 50% stake in upmarket shopping centre
Factory production expands 0.5% year on year, outperforming expectations but quarterly trend remains weak
Business Day TV speaks with Bill Blackie, CEO of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank
Defence department invests $400m in MP Materials, becoming its largest shareholder
The 13th seed American praises Aryna Sabalenka and says to be in the final is indescribable
‘Proto’ integrates genetic evidence, particularly ancient DNA, with linguistic patterns
Yatheen Singh from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks with Yatheen Singh from Momentum Securities
