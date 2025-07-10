Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Thungela surges more than 8%

10 July 2025 - 21:51
Coal miners led the gains on the JSE on Thursday amid promising prices, with top performers Thungela and Exxaro (up almost 7% by the close) both recording their best intraday performance this year.

Rail green shoots lift output at Thungela

The company bullish on its prospects due to  improvements in SA’s rail network
2 weeks ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Price of coal above $110/tonne

Coal prices are up 6% in the past month, with US tariffs expected to disrupt global supply and tighten the metallurgical coal market
1 hour ago
