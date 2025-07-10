Oil falls as traders fret about Trump’s tariffs

Tokyo — Oil prices eased on Thursday as the latest tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump were perceived by market participants as a threat to global economic growth, however, signs of strong US petrol demand limited losses.
Brent crude futures were down 3c at $70.16 a barrel by 4.01am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 6c to $68.32 a barrel.
On the demand side, macro uncertainty had led to a more cautious buying environment, particularly in Asia, said analytics firm Kpler in a note, while noting that geopolitical risk premiums had faded with the Israel-Iran truce holding.
On Wednesday, Trump threatened Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, with a punitive 50% tariff on exports to the US, after a public spat with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Earlier, Trump announced plans about tariffs on copper, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals and his administration sent tariff letters to the Philippines, Iraq and others, adding to more than a dozen of letters issued earlier in the week, including for powerhouse US suppliers South Korea and Japan.
As policymakers remain worried about the inflationary pressures from Trump’s tariffs, only “a couple” of officials at the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 meeting said they felt interest rates could be reduced as soon as this month, the minutes released on Wednesday showed.
Higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive and reduce demand for oil.
Providing some support to prices, US crude stocks rose while petrol and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Petrol demand rose 6% to 9.2-million barrels a day last week, the EIA said.
Global daily flights were averaging 107,600 in the first eight days of July, a record high, with flights in China reaching a five-month peak and port and freight activities indicating “sustained expansion” in trade activities from last year, JPMorgan said in a client note.
“Year to date, global oil demand growth is averaging 0.97-million barrels a day, in line with our forecast of 1-million barrels a day,” the note said.
Additionally, there was doubt that the recent increase in production quotas announced by Opec+ would result in an actual increase in production, as some members were already exceeding their quotas, said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG.
“And others, like Russia, are unable to meet their targets due to damaged oil infrastructure,” he said.
Opec+ oil producers are set to approve another big output boost for September, as they complete both the unwinding of voluntary production cuts by eight members and the United Arab Emirates’ move to a larger quota.
