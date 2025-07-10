Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Price of coal above $110/tonne

10 July 2025 - 21:49
Coal prices are up 6% in the past month, with US tariffs expected to disrupt global supply and tighten the metallurgical coal market. Research shows global banks have been increasing their investment in the coal industry.

Glencore unveils $1bn share buyback

The announcement comes after Glencore received a $900m windfall from a merger last week
Companies
3 days ago

Rail green shoots lift output at Thungela

The company bullish on its prospects due to  improvements in SA’s rail network
Companies
2 weeks ago

Exxaro restructures loss-making Leeuwpan mine

CEO says the company wants to minimise potential job losses, including redeployment to other Exxaro mines
Companies
1 week ago

Exxaro upbeat about near-term coal demand

Russian sanctions and Chinese expansionary policy support this, said Exxaro
Companies
2 months ago
