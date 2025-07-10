Markets

Gold rises as trade war escalates

Traders keep close eye on trade negotiations as Donald Trump broadens his tariff campaign

10 July 2025 - 07:29
by Anmol Choubey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar and bond yields, while investors kept a close tab on trade negotiations as US President Donald Trump broadened his tariff war.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,316.77/oz by 3.55am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $3,325.60.

“Gold bounced off a technical support level and also, the broader dollar declined,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

Trump escalated his tariff campaign on Wednesday, announcing a 50% tariff on US copper imports and a 50% duty on goods from Brazil, both effective on August 1.

Trump also issued tariff notices for seven minor trading partners, adding to 14 others issued earlier in the week, including South Korea and Japan, with 25% levies set to take effect on August 1 unless agreements are reached.

“The market impact of tariffs seems to lessen with each new headline. Tariff fatigue is here, and traders need a new catalyst to awaken volatility from its lull,” said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

The dollar index edged down 0.2%, while the yield on benchmark 10-year US treasury notes retreated from a three-week high.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June 17-18 meeting showed that only “a couple” of Fed officials believed interest rate cuts could happen as early as this month, with most favouring reductions later this year due to inflation concerns tied to Trump’s tariff policies.

The Federal open market committee unanimously voted to hold rates steady at its June meeting, with the next policy meeting scheduled for July 29-30.

Spot silver edged up 0.3% to $36.44/oz, platinum fell 0.2% to $1,345.03 and palladium lost 0.2% to $1,102.69.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye shares more than doubled ...
Markets
2.
JSE and rand show resilience amid Trump tariffs
Markets
3.
PGM deficit here to stay, says World Platinum ...
Markets
4.
Gold falls to more than one-week low
Markets
5.
Copper shortage could hit chip production by ...
Markets

Related Articles

China’s central bank adds gold to its reserves for eighth straight month

World / Asia

Ghana launches task force to help stem gold smuggling losses

World / Africa

Mali to sell tonne of seized Barrick gold in ‘illicit’ plan to fund operations

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.