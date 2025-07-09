Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

09 July 2025 - 17:03
Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Oil slips from two-week highs as tariff uncertainty weighs

Investors await new developments on US tariffs amid expectation of rising crude inventories in the US
Markets
15 hours ago

Gold falls to more than one-week low

Stronger dollar and rising treasury yields keep metal under pressure as Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats unsettle markets
Markets
15 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Precious metals & mining index falls back

Mining started the week with a gain but was knocked back 2.8% on Tuesday.
Markets
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sibanye shares more than doubled in three months

Sibanye Stillwater is uniquely placed to weather the US-SA trade storm, given its prominent palladium operations in the US and platinum mines in SA. ...
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Markets
1 day ago
