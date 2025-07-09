Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors dump Bytes

09 July 2025 - 21:39
Shares in Bytes Technology continue to fall — dropping 3% on Wednesday — after it said last week it was adjusting its profit guidance for the year and would provide a full update with its interim results in October.

