MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Copper hits a record high

09 July 2025 - 21:41
Copper futures touched a record high on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on copper, adding fuel to an already turbulent year. Copper prices have gained nearly 40% this year.

Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports as he broadens his trade war

US president says new tariffs are coming for semiconductors and pharmaceuticals
1 day ago

Copper shortage could hit chip production by 2035, PwC says

Climate change related supply disruptions forecast to quadruple from current levels
1 day ago

Orion issues R67m worth of new shares

The company hopes to raise working capital to support its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and Okiep Copper developments
1 day ago

Rio Tinto sets out priorities for CEO contenders

New chief should be open to transformative M&A  deals, sharpening productivity and cost cuts, say sources
1 day ago
