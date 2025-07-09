MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Copper hits a record high

Stronger dollar and rising treasury yields keep metal under pressure as Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats unsettle markets
Tariff challenge may spur the kind of reform and strategic pivots that economists have long urged
Fears a centralised holding company model might increase vulnerability to political interference and corruption
When municipalities fail because of cadre deployment, corruption and underfunding, minister should intervene, Reddy says
Andiswa Bata joins rival as managing executive of its business and commercial unit
The affordable segment remains the most dynamic part of the market, supported by rate-sensitive buyers and limited supply
Policymakers worried about inflationary pressure they expect to come from President Donald Trump’s tariffs
Dashing try machine ready to play his 47th Test
With nine brands to manage, and an assembly plant to build, Mike Whitfield’s team has a busy schedule ahead
Copper futures touched a record high on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on copper, adding fuel to an already turbulent year. Copper prices have gained nearly 40% this year.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports as he broadens his trade war
Copper shortage could hit chip production by 2035, PwC says
Orion issues R67m worth of new shares
Rio Tinto sets out priorities for CEO contenders
