JSE and rand show resilience amid Trump tariffs
The rand staged a recovery while the JSE all-share was unfazed by Trump’s tariffs
08 July 2025 - 11:12
The rand and JSE showed resilience on Tuesday, with the former recovering from Monday’s lows and the latter gaining ground as markets settled, after their initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.
On Monday, Trump announced that he would subject SA to 30% tariffs from August 1, having warned earlier in the day that he would impose a 10% tariff on BRICS nations...
