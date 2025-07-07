STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Capitec value balloons to R412bn

Tariff uncertainty weighs in particular on the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars
Ramaphosa needs to take decisive action against errant ministers
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says police minister owes the party’s leadership an explanation
Pragmatism drove the former deputy president to turn the tables on Dlamini Zuma and back Ramaphosa
Stellenbosch-based bank’s market value has gone up 348% in the past five years, taking group worth to R412bn
US president says tariffs may be modified, up or down, ‘depending on our relationship with your country’
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit
Ramaphosa confident SA will reach a trade deal with the US
Proteas captain’s decision not to push on past Brian Lara’s world record of 400 lit the fires on social media
The SA racer’s maiden win comes a week after winning the Spa 24 hour endurance race
Capitec’s growth dwarfs rivals as it closes in on FirstRand
SA banks are in an expansionary phase, says S&P
