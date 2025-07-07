Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Capitec value balloons to R412bn

07 July 2025 - 22:38
Capitec has outperformed all other major banks with a gain of 31% over the past three months, peaking at a record R3,599.99 last week. It has now reached a value of R412bn, just R4bn shy of FirstRand.

Capitec’s growth dwarfs rivals as it closes in on FirstRand

Stellenbosch-based bank’s market value has gone up 348% in the past five years, taking group worth to R412bn
Companies
8 hours ago

SA banks are in an expansionary phase, says S&P

Agency says banks are not exposed to large-scale refinancing risk thanks to limited exposure to global funding
Companies
3 days ago
