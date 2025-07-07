PGM deficit here to stay, says World Platinum Investment Council
Surging platinum prices are not expected to shake demand for the metal
07 July 2025 - 05:00
Platinum group metals (PGMs) remain a solid investment, with the latest report of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) suggesting that the metal’s forecast market deficits are here to stay.
The report comes after platinum soared to a 10-year high in June, sparking concerns that the price rally would weigh on demand or motivate miners to increase production, pushing prices down. ..
