MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Demand for yellow metal slips

07 July 2025 - 22:34
Gold prices slipped 0.44% at the start of the week after US President Donald Trump extended his tariff deadline to August 1, bringing a wave of relief to US trading partners and quelling safe-haven demand.

