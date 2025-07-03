Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: UK property company plunges 8% on JSE

03 July 2025 - 21:43
Shares in UK property company Supermarket Income Reit took a hammering on the JSE on Thursday despite the group’s fourth-quarter dividend declaration and news of a R5bn loan secured for its new joint venture.

Supermarket Income Reit completes £90m refinancing

Group to refinance existing secured debt facilities with Wells Fargo and Bayerische Landesbank
2 months ago

Supermarket Income Reit teams up with Blue Owl in £403m JV

UK-based Reit will sell eight properties to US asset manager in return for 50% stake in new structure and an annual management fee
2 months ago
