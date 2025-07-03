The number of oil rigs operating in the US fall to the lowest since September 2021
Instead of piecemeal or overhaul changes, government needs to bring back policy certainty
President Cyril Ramaphosa will now consider the recommendation and appoint a new deputy chief justice
Mabuza dies in hospital after a short illness at 64
Failure to open new stores promptly may impede growth, Dis-Chem says in its annual report
US President Donald Trump is expected to formally end the current hiatus on tariffs on July 9
CEO’s past at Spar was a minefield of controversy
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries sets record with 8-hour, 46-minute speech blasting new bill
Fullback returning to Bok side for first time since 2023 World Cup final says his teammates will support him
Thlabi Ntlha says customer thrift helped shape the industry to be more than rent-and-return spaces
Shares in UK property company Supermarket Income Reit took a hammering on the JSE on Thursday despite the group’s fourth-quarter dividend declaration and news of a R5bn loan secured for its new joint venture.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: UK property company plunges 8% on JSE
