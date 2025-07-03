Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Yellow metal slips

03 July 2025 - 21:46
Gold prices dipped 0.8% on Thursday after three days of gains, with markets cautiously optimistic as investors wait for US jobs data and developments in trade talks. The metal has soared more than 26% this year.

Gold slips as traders await US payroll data

Investors hold back on making big bets ahead of data that may provide insight into Fed’s policy direction
18 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Tariff tension moves gold

Gold prices edged up 1.2% on Tuesday as tariff uncertainty spurs demand, with the US’s July 9 deadline to bring back reciprocal tariffs keeping ...
2 days ago
