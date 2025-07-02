Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital

02 July 2025 - 16:00
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.
Picture: PEXELS/PIXABAY.

Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half
Markets
2.
Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s
Markets
3.
Oil loses ground as traders fret about tariff
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, Sasol, ...
Markets
5.
Softer dollar and uncertainty fuel gold
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.