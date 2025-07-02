Business Day TV speaks with Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
Crisis provides opportunity to re-evaluate policies and assess whether they are consistent with driving growth and integration in the global market
Gauteng judge president and two other judge presidents are contesting the vacant post of deputy chief justice
MK party deputy president also criticises party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for ‘unruly conduct’
Had the transaction gone ahead, the casino sector would have been dominated by Sun International and Tsogo Sun
BER survey shows broad-based downward revisions, fuelling prospects of a July rate cut
Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ distress in parliament causes worries she will be replaced
We are going with a combination we feel is well suited for us against England, says coach Kevin Foote
A midwinter trip to explore the local history and lesser routes of central Namaqualand
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
