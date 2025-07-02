Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol shares storm ahead

02 July 2025 - 22:13
Buoyed by the oil price, shares in SA’s energy majors led the JSE on Wednesday. Sasol, the top performer, posted its best day since May, while coal miners South32 and Glencore each rose to three-month highs.

