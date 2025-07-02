Future inspection of nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council
Crisis provides opportunity to re-evaluate policies and assess whether they are consistent with driving growth and integration in the global market
Gauteng judge president and two other judge presidents are contesting the vacant post of deputy chief justice
Simelane was accused of corruption and Nkabane ‘lied to parliament’
Had the transaction gone ahead, the casino sector would have been dominated by Sun International and Tsogo Sun
BER survey shows broad-based downward revisions, fuelling prospects of a July rate cut
Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ distress in parliament causes worries she will be replaced
Sharks loose forward joins 13 players who defeated the Barbarians for Test against Italy
Adding family functionality to the recipe makes the German SAV a compelling buy in the segment
Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, regaining ground lost over the past week after Iran suspended co-operation with the UN nuclear watchdog. The country accused the group of justifying Israeli air strikes.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent advances more than 1%
Oil heads higher as Iran cuts co-operation with nuclear watchdog
Iranian newspaper accuses IAEA boss of ties to Israel’s Mossad
International business briefs: Moody’s cuts Afreximbank rating
