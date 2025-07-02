Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Brent advances more than 1%

02 July 2025 - 22:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, regaining ground lost over the past week after Iran suspended co-operation with the UN nuclear watchdog. The country accused the group of justifying Israeli air strikes.

Oil heads higher as Iran cuts co-operation with nuclear watchdog

Future inspection of nuclear sites by the IAEA needs approval by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council
Markets
10 hours ago

Iranian newspaper accuses IAEA boss of ties to Israel’s Mossad

UK, France, Germany condemn threats against nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi after calls for his arrest
World
2 days ago

International business briefs: Moody’s cuts Afreximbank rating

Baidu launches AI video generator for businesses, and German plant and equipment makers grow orders
Companies
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half
Markets
2.
Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s
Markets
3.
Oil loses ground as traders fret about tariff
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, Sasol, ...
Markets
5.
Softer dollar and uncertainty fuel gold
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.