Gold steady as traders await US jobs data

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited US payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on rate cuts, though a weaker dollar helped limit losses for the greenback-priced bullion.
Spot gold was little changed at $3,341.70/oz by 4.08am GMT, while US gold futures were steady at$3,351.40.
The dollar index weakened to its lowest point in more than three years, making bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.
“Gold prices are consolidating after posting the strongest gains in two weeks. The overall trend bias continues to favour the upside for now,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, adding Fed policy expectations were taking centre stage at the moment.
Powell reiterated that the US central bank planned to “wait and learn more” about the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates, again setting aside US President Donald Trump’s demands for immediate and deep rate cuts.
US job openings unexpectedly increased in May, but a decline in hiring added to signs that the labour market had shifted into lower gear amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s tariffs on imports.
Investors are now awaiting US ADP employment data, due later in the day, and nonfarm payroll figures on Thursday for further insights into labour market conditions.
“The biggest risk for gold is an unexpectedly strong [nonfarm payrolls] result, but that seems rather unlikely to happen,” Spivak said.
Meanwhile, US Senate Republicans narrowly passed Trump’s tax-and-spending bill on Tuesday, a package cutting taxes, reducing social safety net programmes, and boosting military spending, while adding $3.3-trillion to the national debt.
Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday about a potential trade deal with India but was sceptical about reaching a similar agreement with Japan. He added that he was not considering an extension of the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals.
Spot silver edged down 0.2% to $35.99/oz, platinum was up 0.2% to $1,353.22, while palladium gained 1.1% to $1,112.85.
Gold steady as traders await US jobs data
Investors mull Fed chair’s cautious stance on rate cuts, while weaker dollar puts a floor under the metal
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited US payroll data and assessed Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s cautious stance on rate cuts, though a weaker dollar helped limit losses for the greenback-priced bullion.
Spot gold was little changed at $3,341.70/oz by 4.08am GMT, while US gold futures were steady at$3,351.40.
The dollar index weakened to its lowest point in more than three years, making bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.
“Gold prices are consolidating after posting the strongest gains in two weeks. The overall trend bias continues to favour the upside for now,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, adding Fed policy expectations were taking centre stage at the moment.
Powell reiterated that the US central bank planned to “wait and learn more” about the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates, again setting aside US President Donald Trump’s demands for immediate and deep rate cuts.
US job openings unexpectedly increased in May, but a decline in hiring added to signs that the labour market had shifted into lower gear amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s tariffs on imports.
Investors are now awaiting US ADP employment data, due later in the day, and nonfarm payroll figures on Thursday for further insights into labour market conditions.
“The biggest risk for gold is an unexpectedly strong [nonfarm payrolls] result, but that seems rather unlikely to happen,” Spivak said.
Meanwhile, US Senate Republicans narrowly passed Trump’s tax-and-spending bill on Tuesday, a package cutting taxes, reducing social safety net programmes, and boosting military spending, while adding $3.3-trillion to the national debt.
Trump expressed optimism on Tuesday about a potential trade deal with India but was sceptical about reaching a similar agreement with Japan. He added that he was not considering an extension of the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals.
Spot silver edged down 0.2% to $35.99/oz, platinum was up 0.2% to $1,353.22, while palladium gained 1.1% to $1,112.85.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.