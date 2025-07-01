All share index is on course to breach 100,000 points for first time in bourse’s 137-year history
Beneath the surface is a consistent cycle of trade and reinvestment
MK party deputy president also criticises party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for ‘unruly conduct’
Astral gets nod to vaccinate its poultry breeding stock, but several hurdles still hinder wider use
VBS was placed in final liquidation in November 2018
US president has pushed legislators to get bill to his desk to sign into law by July 4 Independence Day holiday
‘Italians’ passion for the team and their country is incredible, so we expect them to throw everything at us,’ says Erasmus
These eye-catching jewels are all about big looks with fine detail: juicy tourmalines, glow-up opals, and diamonds that do the most.
DRDGold led the gains on Tuesday, supported by the uptick in the gold price. Shares in the miner climbed as much 5% before pulling back for a gain on the day of 2% with AngloGold, Harmony and Gold Fields close behind.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: DRDGold leads pack
