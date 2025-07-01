Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: DRDGold leads pack

01 July 2025 - 22:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

DRDGold led the gains on Tuesday, supported by the uptick in the gold price. Shares in the miner climbed as much 5% before pulling back for a gain on the day of 2% with AngloGold, Harmony and Gold Fields close behind.

DRDGOLD names Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate

Hooijer will succeed Riaan Davel, who will step down after being in the role since 2015
Companies
6 days ago

Gold miners soar after Israel strikes Iran

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields hit record highs amid concerns of worsening Middle East conflict
Markets
2 weeks ago

World Bank expects gold to remain at record highs into next year

The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
Markets
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s
Markets
2.
JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half
Markets
3.
Oil loses ground as traders fret about tariff
Markets
4.
Softer dollar and uncertainty fuel gold
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors celebrate Reinet talks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.