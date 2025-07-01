Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Tariff tension moves gold

01 July 2025 - 22:53
Gold prices edged up 1.2% on Tuesday as tariff uncertainty spurs demand, with the US’s July 9 deadline to bring back reciprocal tariffs keeping investors on edge. It got further support from interest rate cut hopes.

