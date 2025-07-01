JSE shrugs off angst for red-hot first half
All share index is on course to breach 100,000 points for first time in bourse’s 137-year history
01 July 2025 - 19:09
UPDATED 01 July 2025 - 23:25
The JSE has shrugged off constant bickering in the government of national unity (GNU), US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs and heightened geopolitical risks to register one of its strongest first-half performances in 20 years.
The all share index, the broadest measure of SA stock market performance, is on course to breach the 100,000-point mark for the first time in the bourse’s 137-year history, after a strong start to the year following on an equally strong rally since the formation of the GNU a year ago...
