Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors celebrate Reinet talks

30 June 2025 - 22:34
Shares in Reinet jumped 11% on Monday, extending Friday’s rally, after the investment group confirmed it was in discussions over the potential sale of its indirect interest in a UK-based insurance company.

Reinet in talks to sell stake in UK insurer

Pension Insurance Corporation says there is no certainty the transaction will proceed or on what terms
Companies
1 day ago

Reinet grows NAV nearly 12% despite volatile markets

The increase reflects the rise in value of Pension Corporation, the gain on the sale of BAT shares and dividends received from both companies
Companies
1 month ago
