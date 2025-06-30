Expectation of Opec+ output increase in August and concern of economic slowdown weigh on prices
About half of SA’s households are poor and a huge portion struggle to service their debts
The population of SA’s national bird has been declining since 2010, prompting its official status change from ‘near threatened’ to ‘vulnerable’
Threats of a walkout by coalition partners and boycott of the National Dialogue ‘creating instability’
Outgoing CEO Gerrie Fourie is set to have meetings with at least six ministers in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet
VBS was placed in final liquidation in November 2018
The group is confident it will meet its SA target in the next five years
Israeli military says it struck militant targets after taking steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians
Combining unusual talent and power, Pretorius and Brevis have the world at their feet
Hosted by BMW Motorrad, the festival is geared for the whole family
Shares in Reinet jumped 11% on Monday, extending Friday’s rally, after the investment group confirmed it was in discussions over the potential sale of its indirect interest in a UK-based insurance company.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Investors celebrate Reinet talks
Reinet in talks to sell stake in UK insurer
Reinet grows NAV nearly 12% despite volatile markets
