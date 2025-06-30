Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Alsi continues rally

30 June 2025 - 22:35
The all share index (Alsi) started the week on solid ground, having edged up 1.5% over the past week as developments in trade discussions, including an agreement between China and the US, lifted sentiment

Dollar on track for worst level since 1970s

Trump’s trade policies and attacks on Powell, as well as ‘big, beautiful’ spending bill, put pressure on greenback
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke with Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
16 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
16 hours ago

Gold recovers from more than one-month low on softer dollar

Easing US-China trade tension dampens safe-haven demand and supports risk appetite
Markets
1 day ago
