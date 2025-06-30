Bengaluru — Gold reversed course and edged higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar, after hitting a more than one-month low earlier as easing US-China trade tension dampened safe-haven demand and bolstered risk appetite.
Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $3,277.62/oz by 4.21am GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 29 earlier in the session. US gold futures were steady at $3,288.90.
“There is less of a ‘doom and gloom’ outlook surrounding both tariff talks and events in the Middle East, which is relegating gold to play second fiddle to risk assets,” KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer said.
Asian shares firmed, with Wall Street futures advancing, while the dollar index fell 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion less expensive.
The US and China had resolved issues surrounding shipments of rare earth minerals and magnets to the US, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday, adding that the Trump administration’s various trade deals with other countries could be done by the September 1 Labor Day holiday.
Canada scrapped its digital services tax targeting US technology firms late on Sunday, just hours before it was due to take effect, in a bid to advance stalled trade negotiations with the US.
The Iran-Israel ceasefire after a 12-day conflict also appeared to be holding, further reducing safe-haven demand.
“The dollar remains pressured, which is limiting the extent of the slide for gold. However, the $3,250 level shapes as a key support level for gold. Any breach of this level could see losses accelerate towards the $3,200 level,” Waterer said.
Stable geopolitical and economic conditions often reduce demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, while the non-yielding asset’s appeal further wanes in a high-interest-rate environment.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $36.14/oz, platinum firmed 1.9% to $1,364.74, while palladium was up 1.5% at $1,150.50.
Gold recovers from more than one-month low on softer dollar
Easing US-China trade tension dampens safe-haven demand and supports risk appetite
