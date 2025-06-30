Global stocks rally on trade optimism

New York — Global stocks edged up to hit an intraday record on Monday on hopes US trade negotiations with key partners would continue to progress, while the dollar declined and was on track for its worst first half performance in more than five decades.
Canada halted its digital services tax targeting US technology firms just hours before it was due to take effect, in an effort to advance stalled trade negotiations with Washington.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump will resume trade negotiations in an attempt to agree on a deal by July 21, in an extension from Trump’s original July 9 deadline for “reciprocal” tariffs.
The July 9 deadline still holds for other countries, though officials have suggested most deals could now be done by the September 1 Labor Day holiday.
On Monday, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said countries “should be aware” that the US could move back to the tariff levels on April 2, when Trump announced a wide array of steep duties against countries around the globe, and that the decision for any extension to negotiations would be up to Trump.
On Wall Street, US stocks rose modestly to build upon the record closing levels on Friday, led by gains in financial names , while consumer discretionary was the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors.
“There’s hope that eventually there will be some sort of accordance with US trading partners and that the slowness in economic activity will prevent inflation from getting out of hand,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record closing highs on Monday, capping their best quarter in over a year as hopes for trade deals and possible rate cuts eased investor uncertainty. Both indices ended the quarter with double-digit gains. The S&P 500 gained 10.57% during the period, the Nasdaq rose 17.75%, and the Dow climbed 4.98%.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1.49 points, or 0.16%, to 916.25 and was on track for its third straight session of gains after hitting an intraday record of 9167.05.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.42%, but secured its second straight quarterly advance despite dropping more than 1% in June.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, declined 0.32% to 96.88, with the euro up 0.47% at $1.1774.
The greenback has struggled throughout the year, partly due to growing expectations the Fed may become more aggressive in cutting interest rates next year when Powell is replaced as chair.
The dollar is down 10.5% for the first half, which would mark its biggest drop over the first six months of the year since 1973, when the US shifted to a free-floating exchange rate. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.34% to 144.16 while sterling strengthened 0.01% to $1.3716.
Investors will eye a flurry of labour market data in the holiday-shortened trading week, culminating in Thursday’s government payrolls report. The report is scheduled for release a day early, while the US stock market will have a shortened session on Thursday and be closed on Friday due to the Independence Day holiday on July 4.
Some Fed officials, including chair Jerome Powell, have said the strength of the labour market gives the central bank the leeway to hold off on cutting interest rates until they can get a better sense of the impact Trump’s tariffs will have on inflation.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the economy has yet to face the full impact of Trump’s trade tariffs and said he still sees one cut from the Fed this year, while Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president Austan Goolsbee said he saw no sign of stagflation but there was the possibility of both unemployment and inflation getting worse simultaneously.
Investors were also monitoring the progress of a huge US tax-cutting and spending bill slowly making its way through the Senate, which Republicans will try to pass on Monday.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add $3.3-trillion to the nation's debt over a decade, testing foreign appetite for US treasuries.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 5.3 basis points to 4.23%.
US crude fell 0.63% to $65.11 a barrel and Brent fell to $67.63 per barrel, down 0.21% on the day.
Global stocks rally on trade optimism
Dollar on track for its worst first-half performance in more than five decades
