Bengaluru — Gold fell on Friday and was headed for a second weekly loss, as a slight uptick in the dollar and the Israel-Iran truce weighed on prices, with markets eyeing US inflation data for clues into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold slipped 1% to $3,292.19/oz by 4.02am GMT. Bullion has lost 2.2% so far this week. US gold futures fell 1.3% to $3,305.20.
The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
This week’s dip was due to the Israel-Iran peace deal, said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, adding that prices were consolidating with a slight downward bias and likely to stay around current levels.
Iranians and Israelis have sought to resume normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes and a ceasefire that took effect Tuesday.
Investors are awaiting the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due at 12.30pm GMT for further insight into the Fed’s monetary policy outlook, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.1% monthly increase and a 2.6% annual rise. Markets are currently pricing in a 63 basis point rate cut this year, starting in September.
US President Donald Trump says that tame inflation means the Fed should already be reducing its policy rate, but so far only two Fed policymakers to date have embraced the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank’s July meeting.
Gold thrives in a low-rate environment as it is a zero-yielding asset.
“I think what could be happening is that some length is leaving gold and finding its way into other precious metals, like platinum and palladium.... So maybe some speculative rotation at work,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.
Spot silver was down 0.7% at $36.38/oz, platinum fell 2.2% to $1,386.75, after hitting its highest level in nearly 11 years, while palladium gained 0.9% to hit its highest since October 2024 of $1,142.49.
Gold set for second weekly loss
Uptick in the dollar and Israel-Iran truce weighs on safe-haven metal
Bengaluru — Gold fell on Friday and was headed for a second weekly loss, as a slight uptick in the dollar and the Israel-Iran truce weighed on prices, with markets eyeing US inflation data for clues into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold slipped 1% to $3,292.19/oz by 4.02am GMT. Bullion has lost 2.2% so far this week. US gold futures fell 1.3% to $3,305.20.
The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
This week’s dip was due to the Israel-Iran peace deal, said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, adding that prices were consolidating with a slight downward bias and likely to stay around current levels.
Iranians and Israelis have sought to resume normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes and a ceasefire that took effect Tuesday.
Investors are awaiting the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due at 12.30pm GMT for further insight into the Fed’s monetary policy outlook, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.1% monthly increase and a 2.6% annual rise. Markets are currently pricing in a 63 basis point rate cut this year, starting in September.
US President Donald Trump says that tame inflation means the Fed should already be reducing its policy rate, but so far only two Fed policymakers to date have embraced the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank’s July meeting.
Gold thrives in a low-rate environment as it is a zero-yielding asset.
“I think what could be happening is that some length is leaving gold and finding its way into other precious metals, like platinum and palladium.... So maybe some speculative rotation at work,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.
Spot silver was down 0.7% at $36.38/oz, platinum fell 2.2% to $1,386.75, after hitting its highest level in nearly 11 years, while palladium gained 0.9% to hit its highest since October 2024 of $1,142.49.
Reuters
Gold boosts reserves as market waits to see if Treasury will tap more GFECRA profits
DRDGOLD names Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate
Mali reopens Barrick office after state takes control of gold mine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.