Gold set for second weekly loss

Uptick in the dollar and Israel-Iran truce weighs on safe-haven metal

27 June 2025 - 07:40
by Anushree Mukherjee
Bengaluru — Gold fell on Friday and was headed for a second weekly loss, as a slight uptick in the dollar and the Israel-Iran truce weighed on prices, with markets eyeing US inflation data for clues into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold slipped 1% to $3,292.19/oz by 4.02am GMT. Bullion has lost 2.2% so far this week. US gold futures fell 1.3% to $3,305.20.

The dollar rose 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

This week’s dip was due to the Israel-Iran peace deal, said Brian Lan, MD at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, adding that prices were consolidating with a slight downward bias and likely to stay around current levels.

Iranians and Israelis have sought to resume normal life after 12 days of the most intense confrontation ever between the two foes and a ceasefire that took effect Tuesday.

Investors are awaiting the US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due at 12.30pm GMT for further insight into the Fed’s monetary policy outlook, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.1% monthly increase and a 2.6% annual rise. Markets are currently pricing in a 63 basis point rate cut this year, starting in September.

US President Donald Trump says that tame inflation means the Fed should already be reducing its policy rate, but so far only two Fed policymakers to date have embraced the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank’s July meeting.

Gold thrives in a low-rate environment as it is a zero-yielding asset.

“I think what could be happening is that some length is leaving gold and finding its way into other precious metals, like platinum and palladium.... So maybe some speculative rotation at work,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

Spot silver was down 0.7% at $36.38/oz, platinum fell 2.2% to $1,386.75, after hitting its highest level in nearly 11 years, while palladium gained 0.9% to hit its highest since October 2024 of $1,142.49.

Reuters

Gold boosts reserves as market waits to see if Treasury will tap more GFECRA profits

The agreement on the gold & foreign exchange contingency reserve account allows for annual transfers if further profits build up on the account
Economy
22 hours ago

DRDGOLD names Henriette Hooijer as CFO designate

Hooijer will succeed Riaan Davel, who will step down after being in the role since 2015
Companies
1 day ago

Mali reopens Barrick office after state takes control of gold mine

Canadian miner vows to fight for its Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex after provisional administrator named
World
3 days ago
