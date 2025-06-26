Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
If we invest in our youth and scale digital access we can turn today’s job crisis into tomorrow’s growth story
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is the second top official to be held in the past few weeks
In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
The company bullish on its prospects due to improvements in SA’s rail network
Business Day TV speaks to Owen Willcox, former Treasury official
Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Police suspected of killing 16 people as a night of looting and arson followed youth demonstrations
New-look SA team determined to hit the ground running against powerful invitational side ahead of Italy Tests
One of the main trends from the Swanwick yacht show relates to colours and materials, with a move towards more neutral and home-like tones
Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher investments and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
