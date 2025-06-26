Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Valterra vaulting higher

26 June 2025 - 21:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Since Valterra got its shiny new name it’s been on an upward trend. Thursday was its best day so far as the formerly named Anglo American Platinum’s share price rose about 11% as the platinum price reached an 11-year high.

Rising platinum prices give SA miners hope

A sustained rally could allow the sector to stave off production cuts this year
Markets
1 day ago

Valterra kicks off London listing on solid ground

Shares in Valterra Platinum rise more than 2% in first day on the London Stock Exchange
Companies
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Valterra’s PGM theory for European investors

Anglo is betting that a standalone platinum unit will command a higher value in the market
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Omnia and ...
Markets
2.
Rising platinum prices give SA miners hope
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol stock pummelled
Markets
4.
Gold firmer amid worry about Fed’s independence
Markets
5.
Oil rises after decrease in US crude stocks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.