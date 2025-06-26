Rising platinum prices give SA miners hope
A sustained rally could allow the sector to stave off production cuts this year
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Platinum prices have skyrocketed in recent months, bringing a wave of relief to SA’s struggling mining sector and buoying hopes for a potential turning point in the industry.
After three years of stubbornly low prices, platinum soared to its highest level in more than a decade last week as the metal’s shrinking supply gradually worked its way into the market...
