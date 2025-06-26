MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum up, up and away

Risk premium evaporates due to absence of supply disruption from the Iran-Israel conflict
The challenge for the continent is to ensure that its talent remains part of its future
Tau promulgated the code requiring firms to increase black ownership, management, control and procurement
In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
PwC’s latest report shows lower profit, investment and dealmaking among the world’s top 40 miners last year
Central bank says managing cash costs economy R30bn annually
Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Police suspected of killing 16 people as a night of looting and arson followed youth demonstrations
‘Skifluencer’ becomes the first South African to qualify for the Winter Games in Italy
Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen takes over the food offering at The Palace Hotel at Sun City, highlighting and refining SA’s forgotten ingredients
Platinum took centre stage again after reaching several multiyear highs over the past few weeks. Higher demand and lower supply are keeping the price up as many producers cut back significantly when the price was well below $1,000/oz.
