MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum up, up and away

26 June 2025 - 21:24
Platinum took centre stage again after reaching several multiyear highs over the past few weeks. Higher demand and lower supply are keeping the price up as many producers cut back significantly when the price was well below $1,000/oz.

Rising platinum prices give SA miners hope

A sustained rally could allow the sector to stave off production cuts this year
1 day ago

Southern Palladium surges after securing funding to ramp up PGM project

One of the company’s largest shareholders invests a further A$4.6m to accelerate mine development
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Valterra's PGM theory for European investors

Anglo is betting that a standalone platinum unit will command a higher value in the market
3 weeks ago
