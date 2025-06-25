Markets

WATCH: Why Luno wants onshore status for crypto assets in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

25 June 2025 - 16:50
Luno, one of SA’s largest crypto exchanges, has called for more favourable regulations for the sector. It says an additional R500m could be added to state coffers if digital assets were designated as onshore investments. Business Day TV caught up with Business Day's Mudiwa Gavaza for more insight.

Luno calls for onshore status of crypto assets in SA

Exchange says the change could generate at least R540m in additional tax revenue
Companies
2 days ago

CHRISTO DE WIT: DeFiant crypto applications

Financial rule writers could never have imagined self-executing software code displacing traditional financial players
Money & Investing
6 days ago

MARIUS REITZ: Court ruling creates crypto opportunity

High court finds exchange control regulations are outdated and do not account for digital currencies
Opinion
1 week ago

CHRISTO DE WIT: It’s too soon to judge whether bitcoin is a safe-haven asset

It sometimes behaves as if it can be a place to hide during market turmoil, but it does not do so consistently
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Bitcoin marker surge in focus

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Christo de Wit, country manager for SA at cryptocurrency exchange Luno
Markets
3 weeks ago
