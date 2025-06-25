Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Nedbank green, but feeling blue

25 June 2025 - 19:58
Nedbank was the worst performing stock on the JSE on Wednesday, falling more than 6% in their biggest one-day loss since early April. The group reported weaker interim earnings and a bleak economic outlook for SA, with geopolitical uncertainty adding further pressure.

Nedbank dials down GDP growth after poor first-quarter data

The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
19 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Legal gap an issue as banks balance rights and fight crime

Though SCA ruled that banks could sever ties with problematic clients, it did not consider individual constitutional rights
1 day ago

Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%

Growing number of township entrepreneurs should be encouraged, says Gerrie Fourie
2 weeks ago

Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from investors

Capitec’s growth in high-income clients boosts credit quality and dividend outlook, says FNB analysis
3 weeks ago

