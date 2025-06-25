Nedbank was the worst performing stock on the JSE on Wednesday, falling more than 6% in their biggest one-day loss since early April. The group reported weaker interim earnings and a bleak economic outlook for SA, with geopolitical uncertainty adding further pressure.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Nedbank green, but feeling blue
Nedbank was the worst performing stock on the JSE on Wednesday, falling more than 6% in their biggest one-day loss since early April. The group reported weaker interim earnings and a bleak economic outlook for SA, with geopolitical uncertainty adding further pressure.
Nedbank dials down GDP growth after poor first-quarter data
STUART THEOBALD: Legal gap an issue as banks balance rights and fight crime
Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from investors
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.