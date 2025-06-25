Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Banks’ roller-coaster ride

25 June 2025 - 20:08
SA banks have been volatile this week as investors kept a close eye on the Middle East. After rebounding on news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran earlier in the week, the JSE banking index took a dive on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump accused the nations of violating the agreement.

Trump defends Iran bombing amid doubt over extent of damage

Iran hints at reforms even as it executes three people who the judiciary says collaborated with Mossad
World
13 hours ago

SA’s fastest-growing banks split on verification price increase

Capitec supports regulatory change, criticised by TymeBank, ushering in rocketing fees for verification
Companies
14 hours ago

Nedbank dials down GDP growth after poor first-quarter data

The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
Companies
19 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: Legal gap an issue as banks balance rights and fight crime

Though SCA ruled that banks could sever ties with problematic clients, it did not consider individual constitutional rights
Opinion
1 day ago

Standard Bank CEO calls on African states to ‘get their act together’

Business 20 task force chair says countries should provide money managers and ratings agencies with data they need to properly assess risk
Economy
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.