Central banks still bullish on gold, says World Gold Council
The research group’s latest survey points to upside in the gold price forecast
25 June 2025 - 05:00
A survey by the World Gold Council (WGC) suggests that central bank buying, a key contributor to the gold rally, will increase further this year.
This offers some potential upside to the gold price forecast, with Bank of America saying in a recent note that bullion could reach $4,000/oz by year-end...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.