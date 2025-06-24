Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Omnia and Brent crude oil

Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama, senior technical analyst at The Money Hub

24 June 2025 - 18:06
Picture: FREDDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Moxima Gama, senior technical analyst at The Money Hub, provides an analysis of Sasol, Omnia and Brent crude oil.

JSE and rand resilient after US attack on Iran

All share gains 0.44% while currency firms to R17.95/$ despite heightened geopolitical tension
Markets
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Safe haven reigns again

While Sasol stole the show on Friday, AngloGold Ashanti did best in its sector, leaping 4.3% on a higher gold price as investors abandoned risk.
Markets
1 week ago

Sasol soars as Middle East turmoil lifts oil prices

Attack by Israel on Iranian sites led to the oil price rising as much as 13% on Friday
Companies
1 week ago

