Traders mull stability of truce, while prices hold near multiweek lows on the prospect that crude flows will not be disrupted
Decentralisation is not a radical departure from our constitutional framework; rather, it is a fulfilment of it
‘We remain unequivocal in our view that Morero has failed in his leadership of the City of Johannesburg,’ says ActionSA
The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
This issue of Legal looks at the expanding role of the legal profession in SA
Israel’s military chief says it is refocusing on the Gaza war, while Iran’s president hails ‘great victory’
Proteas catain also had to endure vicious abuse and the ‘quota player’ title thrust upon him
Company turns a combustion engine and electric motor into a single unit linked to a lithium-ion battery
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran
Gold slips 2% as Israel-Iran ceasefire dents safe-haven appeal
Oil slides after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran
Gold slips 2% as Israel-Iran ceasefire dents safe-haven appeal
Oil slides after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Platinum trends higher and higher
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Northam northward bound
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.