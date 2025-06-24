Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol stock pummelled

24 June 2025 - 19:31
Sasol experienced a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as oil prices fell after the ceasefire announcement offset fears of supply disruptions. Shares in the group recorded their worst day in more than five years, plummeting by more than 14% on the day.

