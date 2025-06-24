Traders mull stability of truce, while prices hold near multiweek lows on the prospect that crude flows will not be disrupted
Decentralisation is not a radical departure from our constitutional framework; rather, it is a fulfilment of it
‘We remain unequivocal in our view that Morero has failed in his leadership of the City of Johannesburg,’ says ActionSA
The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
This issue of Legal looks at the expanding role of the legal profession in SA
Israel’s military chief says it is refocusing on the Gaza war, while Iran’s president hails ‘great victory’
Proteas catain also had to endure vicious abuse and the ‘quota player’ title thrust upon him
Company turns a combustion engine and electric motor into a single unit linked to a lithium-ion battery
Sasol experienced a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as oil prices fell after the ceasefire announcement offset fears of supply disruptions. Shares in the group recorded their worst day in more than five years, plummeting by more than 14% on the day.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Sasol stock pummelled
Sasol experienced a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as oil prices fell after the ceasefire announcement offset fears of supply disruptions. Shares in the group recorded their worst day in more than five years, plummeting by more than 14% on the day.
Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran
Oil falls more than 6% as Iran attacks US military base in Qatar
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sasol, Omnia and Brent crude oil
JSE and rand resilient after US attack on Iran
Sasol soars as Middle East turmoil lifts oil prices
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.