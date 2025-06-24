Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran

Satellite image shows a close up view of destroyed buildings at Isfahan nuclear technology site after it was hit by US strikes, in Isfahan, Iran, June 22 2025. Picture: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/REUTERS
LONDON — Oil prices extended losses to hit a two-week low on Tuesday after Israel agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran, alleviating worries over supply disruptions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were down $2.48, or 3.5%, at $69 a barrel in morning trade. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.37, also 3.5%, to $66.14.
Both contracts lost as much as 5% in early trade after Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.
Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement posted by his office on Tuesday.
“Oil prices fell sharply, as US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities failed to trigger a wider conflict that could pose a threat to regional supplies,” Barclays said in a note.
Trump said that a “complete and total” ceasefire will take effect with a view to ending the Israel-Iran conflict.
However, doubts remain over whether the ceasefire will hold after Israel said it had ordered its military to strike Tehran in response to what it said were missiles fired by Iran.
Iran denied that it had violated the ceasefire.
The 12-day war has triggered high volatility in oil prices, with Brent crude trading in a $10 range on Monday, its widest since July 2022.
Both oil contracts settled more than 7% down in the previous session, having rallied to five-month highs after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.
The direct US involvement in the war also focused investors on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow and vital waterway between Iran and Oman, through which 18-million to 19-million barrels per day of crude oil and fuels flow, accounting for nearly a fifth of the world’s consumption.
“The geopolitical premium has deflated, but tensions between Israel and Iran remain unresolved and the risk of missteps and renewed escalation still lingers,” said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.
Oil extends losses after Israel backs ceasefire with Iran
Brent and WTI benchmarks fall more than 3%, but doubts remain whether ceasefire will hold
LONDON — Oil prices extended losses to hit a two-week low on Tuesday after Israel agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran, alleviating worries over supply disruptions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were down $2.48, or 3.5%, at $69 a barrel in morning trade. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.37, also 3.5%, to $66.14.
Both contracts lost as much as 5% in early trade after Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.
Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement posted by his office on Tuesday.
“Oil prices fell sharply, as US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities failed to trigger a wider conflict that could pose a threat to regional supplies,” Barclays said in a note.
Trump said that a “complete and total” ceasefire will take effect with a view to ending the Israel-Iran conflict.
However, doubts remain over whether the ceasefire will hold after Israel said it had ordered its military to strike Tehran in response to what it said were missiles fired by Iran.
Iran denied that it had violated the ceasefire.
The 12-day war has triggered high volatility in oil prices, with Brent crude trading in a $10 range on Monday, its widest since July 2022.
Both oil contracts settled more than 7% down in the previous session, having rallied to five-month highs after the US attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.
The direct US involvement in the war also focused investors on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow and vital waterway between Iran and Oman, through which 18-million to 19-million barrels per day of crude oil and fuels flow, accounting for nearly a fifth of the world’s consumption.
“The geopolitical premium has deflated, but tensions between Israel and Iran remain unresolved and the risk of missteps and renewed escalation still lingers,” said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye.
Reuters
Oil falls more than 6% as Iran attacks US military base in Qatar
Investors brace for oil price spike
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar in retaliatory strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA calls for UN mediation to end US-Israel attacks on Iran
Gold slips 2% as Israel-Iran ceasefire dents safe-haven appeal
Iran warns ‘gambler’ Trump: We will end this war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.