MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold gives back 1.6%

24 June 2025 - 19:26
Gold has softened on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. This has seen safe-haven demand fading on Tuesday, despite reports the ceasefire may have been broken by both sides.

Gold slips 2% as Israel-Iran ceasefire dents safe-haven appeal

De-escalation of tensions in the Middle East the primary factor weighing on gold, says metals strategist
1 day ago

Trump rebukes Israel over ceasefire violations

US president accuses Israel and Iran of violating truce just hours after he announced it
20 hours ago

World on edge after Iran bombing

US and Israel differ on war aims, regime change not US goal
2 days ago

Oil falls more than 6% as Iran attacks US military base in Qatar

Crude recovers after Iran avoid action against oil and gas tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz
2 days ago

WATCH: US enters Israel-Iran war

Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg
1 day ago
